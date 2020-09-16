Tertiary Institutions In Oyo State To Resume September 28

The Oyo State Government has said that public and private tertiary institutions will reopen on September 28.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

“The governor has approved the reopening of state-owned and private tertiary institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday September 28, 2020,” the statement read.

“Academic boards and senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with the guidelines on reopening.”

The state also approved the resumption of both public and private primary, secondary schools which will commence from September 21.

For primary one to three, classes will be held between 8 a.m and 11 a.m while primary four to five classes will take place between 12 pm and 3 pm.

For secondary schools, junior classes will hold between 8 a.m and 11 a.m, while senior classes will be between 12 p.m and 3 p.m.

School are advised to consstitute COVID-19 Task Force which will have heads and other staff.

“School heads are advised to make temporary use of spaces like laboratories, libraries and examination hall as classroom where it is necessary in order to observe social distancing,” it said.