Police Give Update On Aptitude Test For Police Recruitment

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public and applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test which is the next phase in the recruitment process.
This clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.
Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated.
Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.