Police Give Update On Aptitude Test For Police Recruitment

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public and applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test which is the next phase in the recruitment process.

This clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.

Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated.

Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates.