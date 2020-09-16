Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

1. Workers in Ogun State have embarked on a one-week warning strike, DAILY POST reports.

The workers are demanding the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage as promised by Governor Dapo Abiodun, as well as the remittance of their cooperative deductions, payment of leave bonuses, among others.

2. Men of Osun Joint Task Force have allegedly chased a suspected Yahoo boy to death in the State.

It was gathered that the suspected Yahoo boy, identified as Remi and three others got involved in an accident while being chased by the men of the Joint Task Force on Tuesday evening in Osogbo.

3. President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday justified his government’s borrowing to finance infrastructure.

The Nigerian leader, who spoke on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the State House, in Abuja, stated that his administration takes loans to solve the dire shortfall in infrastructure.

4. President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, said Nigeria would have been in trouble by now if not for his government’s decision to embrace agriculture.

President Buhari at a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the State House, in Abuja on Tuesday, stressed the position of agriculture in the government’s scheme to reduce joblessness and poverty.

5. The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) 2020.

The bill, which is an amendment to the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Law of 2015, was unanimously passed into law by all members present at the plenary session of the assembly on Monday, September 14, 2020 after the third reading.

6. The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is not oblivious of the financial strains brought by the increase in fuel pump price and electricity rates.

Yekini Nabena, the APC spokesman in a statement he signed on Tuesday, noted that the reviews are crucial and hard thought decisions by the government.

7. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the resumption dates for public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the State.

Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasukanmi Olaleye, who made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, said that schools will now operate morning and afternoon shifting for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools.

8. The Police in Anambra State have rescued eight children suspected to have been stolen from different states of Nigeria.

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the suspected human trafficking syndicate, consisting two women and three men were also arrested.

9. One person was killed yesterday in Ilupeju-Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, as a retired United States of America army officer, Major Jide Ijadare and one other were kidnapped in the town.

Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti was kidnapped at his palm oil-producing factory located along Ijan-Ise Ekiti road.

10. Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has backed claims made by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, that Nigeria is more divided under President Muhammadu Buhari than ever before.

Soyinka, who made his stance known in a statement released on Tuesday titled, “Between ‘Dividers-in-chief’ and Dividers-in-law, said although he was not a fan of Obasanjo, he supports the duty of calling attention to the issues of the nation