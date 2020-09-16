Nigeria To Get Justice For Traders In Ghana – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria will ensure that its traders in Ghana get justice.

A $1 million dollar equity stipulated by the Ghana Investment Promotions Council. had forced authorities to close the shops of the Nigerian government.

Osinbajo has now assured the Nigerian community in Ghana that the situation i being looked into

“I will certainly convey the depth of your grievances to the President. I am sure that he will be deeply disturbed to hear that despite the assurances that he had received, (from the Ghanaian government) there are still problems and complications.”

He blamed the bureaucratic bottlenecks synonymous with governments for the delay in resolving the issue.

“I look forward to getting the details and making sure that we are able to begin to resolve some of these issues as quickly as possible. You must also recognize that generally speaking, governments tend to be very slow, processes are slow, bureaucracies are slow, but we will make sure that we do the very best we can to get you your rights.

“I have followed closely developments here, and many of the incidents that you have described, I am already very familiar with. As a matter of fact, the President had asked that a review of all that had taken place be done. There have been direct communications between our President and President Akufo-Addo.

“Our President has spoken to him about this, he has made a formal complaint to him, and that conversation has been going on. What the Ghanaian government pledged to do, on three occasions, was that the shops will be reopened. In fact, I am a bit surprised that it has not taken place because my understanding was it was going to be done.

“It is very evident from what you have said here that there is so much that has gone wrong over a long period of time, and we really need to address these concerns in as detailed a manner as possible. And what I can say to you is that this is a matter that concerns the government very greatly…your welfare concerns us greatly.”