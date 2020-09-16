Int’l Travelers Entering Nigeria With Fake Negative COVID-19 PCR Result – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that many international travelers entering Nigeria are doing so with fake negative COVID-19 PCR result.

This was disclosed by the national coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Recall that as part of the guidelines for the resumption of international flights, the Federal Government announced that travellers must have a negative COVID-19 PCR result.

However, Aliyu said that it has been noticed that many of those who enter the country with a negative result later tested positive.

“When we started the evacuation flights, the arrangement then was that people coming into the country will need to have a negative COVID-19 PCR result, with the test validity put at the time in seven days.

“There were indications from some specific countries where we had up to 40% of the passengers in the single flight coming in with a negative COVID-19 PCR result and subsequently being tested and found positive,” he said.

He said that the COVID-19 test result from people coming into the country can no longer be trusted.

He also said that to correct the anomaly, the Federal Government has written to Nigeria’s embassies in about 13 countries where people came into the country with a negative COVID-19 PCR result but tested positive on arriving.