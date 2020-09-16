I Wont Talk About Gareth Bale Return To Tottenham – Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has said that he won’t talk about Gareth Bale who is speculated to be interested in joining his side from Real Madrid.

Mourinho recalled how he once tried to sign Bale from Tottenham during his days as Real Madrid manager.

Bale who later joined the La Liga giants in 2013 has recently been facing challenges in the squad under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“I’m not going to comment on Gareth Bale – a Real Madrid player,” Mourinho said.

“I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible during my time there.

“But the president followed my instinct and followed my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club.”

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett confirmed that he wants a return to Tottenham.

“Gareth still loves Spurs,” Barnett told BBC Sport Wales. “We are talking [Spurs, Real and Bale’s camp]. It’s where he wants to be.”

Bale recently hailed Tottenham’s decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Mourinho.

“Having [Jose] Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he’s a serial winner,” Bale told BT Sport in December last year.

“Tottenham want to win trophies and I don’t think there is a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies.”