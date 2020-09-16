I Left Because Liverpool Couldn’t Meet My Ambitions – Torres

Former Liverpool striker, Fernando Torres, has said that he left the club because they couldn’t meet his ambition of winning trophies.

Torres who joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid in 2007 helped the club in a challenge against Manchester United for the English Premier League title in the 2008/2009 season.

Failing to win the title, the former Spanish international left for Chelsea on a £50m deal.

In an interview with The Times, Torres blamed former owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett, for Liverpool’s failure to win trophies at the time.

“They don’t want any good things for Liverpool. They destroyed the project we had very quickly. [Javier] Mascherano, [Xabi] Alonso and Benitez left.”

He explained that he couldn’t stay with the club due to the time-frame its owners set for winning trophies.

“They told us they wanted to build something in the next eight to ten years,” he said.

“I left my home, my former team, because I was sure that Liverpool could be the place where I won trophies and you are telling me that we need ten years. I don’t have ten years. I need to find somewhere where I can win trophies.”