Fans React As Kanayo O. Kanayo Becomes A Lawyer

Fans of Nollywood actor, Kanaya O. Kanayo, have reacted to the news that he has been called to the bar and is now a lawyer.
The 53-year-old actor who enrolled for a law degree at the University of Abuja revealed that the achievement is his age-long dream.
He shared on Instagram: “God is good. Finally, my age-long dream has come through. Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq. MFR (Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”
Reacting, a fan, @1954andcodecor said: ” So proud of my best actor so proud I am motivated and inspired. I have always loved law since high school…”.
Another fan @ezeboy said: ”This is a pure product of determination and diligence, big congratulations sir”.
In her reaction, @ princess_gift 28 said: “Yesssss! Congratulations sir more strength.
@chiggomartins, in a reaction, said: “ Happy for you sir, I believe someday I will achieve more than these in life by the grace of God Almighty who helped you to make this great success” while @angel_ kco said” Congratulations sir.
Similarly, @hyacinthagomu said” Kanayo O. Kanayo, MFR Barrister band Solicitor a big congratulations my big ‘G’. I admire your courage, congratulations once again”.
