Akeredolu’s Convoy Attacked In Clash With Jegede’s Loyalists

The convoy of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been attacked by thugs suspected to be loyal to Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The attack comes just 23 days to the governorship election in Ondo State which sees Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, seeking re-election.

Akeredolu who is opposed by Jegede in the coming election was traveling through Oba-Akoko to Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of the state when his convoy was attacked.

However, the PDP said that the APC members in Akeredolu’s convoy attacked Jegede’s campaign train when their convoys met at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South West.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, “Everybody was taken by surprise. Aketi people were passing before they stopped abruptly, and before you could say Jack, these masked men rushed down and started breaking Jegede’s vehicles.

The Spokesperson of Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization, Olabode Richard Olatunde, said that a vehicle was burnt during the attack on the governor’s convoy. He also revealed that the driver sustained injuries.

He said, “While we are shocked and saddened by this attack, we are not too surprised, because the PDP has shown that it is not focusing on issues in its campaign for the election. They will rather deploy violence and falsehood to score cheap political points.”