What US Visa Ban Will Do To Nigeria’s Elections – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the US Visa ban imposed on politicians engaged in election malpractices in Nigeria.

Yesterday, the US warned that politicians who engage in malpractices in the coming election in Edo State will face a visa ban.

A list obtained by Sahara Reporters shows that governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and a former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, have been banned by the US.

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State had his 2010 ban extended.

A statement from the US reads: “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.”

In reaction, Shehu Sani tweeted: “The US visa restrictions imposed on election riggers will help in the nation’s quest for transparent and credible elections by tackling impunity.

“Failure to implement genuine electoral reforms led us to foreign remedy.”