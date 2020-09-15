Timo Werner Opens Up On First EPL Game With Chelsea

Chelsea player, Timo Werner has opened up on his side’s 3-1 win against Brighton in the English Premier League.

The game saw goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma. Leandro Trossard got a consolation goal for Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Werner who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig said that the EPL encounter was tough.

He said: “Like everybody said to me before. Premier League football is something different.

“It was a tough game. Before the 1-1 in the second half, we played not so good, and after it, we made it better.

“Reece scored an amazing goal that brought us back in the game, and his corner decided the game, so we are very happy to win, and hopefully we can win more games.”

“I played against three massive defenders, and you do not have something like that in Germany,” Werner added.

“The game is totally different. In some situations, we had a lot more space, the field is very big, and you can make a lot of runs as we did in the first half after we led 1-0.

“Then we came out of the dressing room in the second half, and the game was changed completely.

“Brighton did very well and gave us a lot of problems.”