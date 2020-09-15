Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Accident Involving Train, Bus In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reacted to the incident which saw a train ram into a bus which was on its track in Oshodi area of the state.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning left no one injured despite six persons inside the bus which was rammed by the train.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the scene alongside the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, described the incident as regrettable.

“This incident is regrettable because it happened on the day all stakeholders reached a consensus to close down the gates into the shopping arena,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“This’s part of the concerns we’ve been raising about commuters’ safety on this axis. We need to act fast.

“This fatal accident should strengthen our resolve to do the needful and prevent a repeat of the sad incident in the future.

“It’s also a clarion call on our people to be safety conscious whenever they need to drive across the rail track.

“If there’s a slow movement of vehicles at any railway bypass, then there is a need to keep a safe distance from the rail tracks.

“Safety of the people is paramount, and we will do all that is required to ensure we put a stop to this kind of accident.”