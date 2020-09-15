Professor Ayo Akinwale’s Loss Irreplaceable, Says Kwara Gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has described the demise of Professor Ayo Akinwale, as an irreplaceable loss to the academia and Nollywood.
Professor Akinwale, a gifted orator, was until his death, a senior lecturer in the Performing Arts Department of the University of Ilorin.
A statement by the spokesman of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin said “His Excellency, sends his condolences to the family of the late thespian, Nollywood family and the entire University of Ilorin over this sad loss.
“As devastating SS this development is, the consolation is that the academician left an indelible mark in the sand of time as an actor, playwright, author and teacher with great impacts on several generations of students and artists.
“His legacies will live on in the minds of the people,” the statement added.
The governor prayed Almighty God to repose the soul of late Professor Akinwale, and grant comfort to the family he left behind.
