Oshiomhole, Ganduje, Bello, El-rufai On US Visa Ban

A former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, are among the Nigerians placed on a US visa ban.

This is according to Sahara Reporters which revealed that Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, who has been banned by the US since 2010, had his ban extended.

The US yesterday warned that politicians who engage in election malpractices in the coming Edo State election will face a ban as well.

A statement reads: “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people. This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian Government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.”