Nollywood Actress, Caroline Hutchings, Shows Off New Whip

Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma has shown off her brand new whip, a Brabus G63.
The mother-of-three made the announcement to her followers and fans on her official Instagram page.
“I hate to brag .. signed, sealed .. 2020 hitting the right notes .. kisses and Cheerios… it’s a G63 kinda vibes,” she captioned the post accompanied by the picture of the new whip.
See the screenshot of the post below:
