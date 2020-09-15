Lagos State To Pay Minimum Wage Of LASU, LASPOTECH, Others

The Lagos State Government has said that it would pay the minimum wage of workers in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

This was after a meeting between government officials and leaders of various unions in tertiary institutions which held at the state capital, Ikeja.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

The institutions include the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, ACOED, Ijanikin, the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe among others.

This comes a day after leaders of various unions of tertiary institutions held a protest at LASU gate over the non-payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage.