How Adeosun Saved My Life During An Ambush – Burutai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has recounted his his life was saved by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun during an ambush.

Burutai made this known while speaking in Kuta, Osun State, during the inauguration of a bright named after him and constructed by the Nigeria Army Engineering Construct Regiment, Ede.

The army Chief said that the incident occurred in 2015.

He said that he was appointed Chief of Army Staff at the time Adeosun, who hails from Adamu in Osun State, was rejigging the army.

“When I had the first ambush, he was with me in the vehicle. It was on September 18, 2015 and I can see the courage he exhibited. He was able to mobilize the troops to counter the bandits, the terrorists out of the way. So his elevation is not new to me. He deserves it.”

Burutai hailed the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude,and promised that the army will be professional in discharging its duties.