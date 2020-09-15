Emir Of Biu, Umar Aliyu, Dies At 79 After Brief Illness

The Emir of Biu in Borno State, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, has died after a brief illness on Monday night, September 14.

The monarch died at the Federal Medical Center Gombe at the age of 79, about 77 days to his 80th birthday.

Born on the 9th of November 1940 in Biu, the late monarch attended Kwaya Kusar Junior Primary School between 1947 and 1949. He later went to Biu Central Primary School from 1950 to 1953. He thereafter proceeded to Hausari Primary School in Maiduguri between 1953 and 1955.

The deceased was at various times a Veterinary attendant, a member representing Biu Emirate at the Borno State Council of Arts and Culture, and District Head of Biu town from 1975 to 1989 when he became the Emir of Biu.

He left behind four wives, over 70 children, and 200 grandchildren.