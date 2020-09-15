Edo 2020: No Peace, No Elections, Rtd Gen. Abubakar Tells Obaseki

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Benin on Monday, said there won’t be an election if there’s no peace.

Abubakar stated this while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the peace pact by all parties involved in the elections.

He stated that he and the members of his committee were in the state to assist in ensuring that the Sept. 19 gubernatorial election was conducted peacefully.

According to him, the political temperature in the state has been high in some areas for some time, and the peace committee decided to assist in calming tensions because if there is no peace, there can’t be any elections.

“So, your excellency, this is why we are here in Benin together with members of the peace committee and Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah is here.

“Like I wrote you in my letter from the peace committee, tomorrow the signing of the peace pact will take place at 2pm between you, other candidates and their chairmen.

“As you know the purpose of this committee is to ensure that all those involved in this election get hold of their supporters and party people to ensure that there is peace in the state,” Abubakar said.

In his remarks, Gov. Obaseki welcomed the former head of state saying that his good work across the globe, where he had been seeking peace across trouble zones, spoke for him.

“We just finished the stakeholders meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmod Yakubu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, where they informed us about the significance of signing this peace pact.

“I just want to assure you that as a government and as an individual we totally align with your cause. It’s in our best interest as government to promote peace in our land.

“We are committed to ourselves, our monarch, Oba Ewuare II, and our people to do all within our powers to maintain peace.

“We are also going to applaud and support you to ensure that we take responsibility to ensure there is peace in this election,” Obaseki said. (NAN)