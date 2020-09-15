Cardi B Sues For Divorce’ From Hubby Offset After Three-Years Together

Rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset, at a Georgia court earlier today.
According to TMZ, the rapper is currently separated from Offset and also wants legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
The document names Cardi B and rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus in the divorce filings and the hearing is reportedly set for Nov 4, 2020.
The couple tied the knott secretly in September 2017 and have endured a rocky relationship since Offset was accused of cheating in 2018.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.