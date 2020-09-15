Cardi B Sues For Divorce’ From Hubby Offset After Three-Years Together

Rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset, at a Georgia court earlier today.



According to TMZ, the rapper is currently separated from Offset and also wants legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The document names Cardi B and rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus in the divorce filings and the hearing is reportedly set for Nov 4, 2020.

The couple tied the knott secretly in September 2017 and have endured a rocky relationship since Offset was accused of cheating in 2018.