BBNaija: What I Did With Nengi In The Bathroom – Kiddwaya

Reality TV star, Kiddwaya has opened up on what he did with Nengi in the bathroom of the BBNaija house.

Kiddwaya and Nengi were seen inside the bathroom which led to suspicion that they had sex together.

When Nengi was confronted by Ozo who has interested in her, she told him that Kiddwaya was only helping her zip her dress.

She said, “Kiddwaya was just helping to zip up my cloth. I can’t zip it alone, so I told him to help me.

“If I was doing something bad I won’t be calm when you and Neo saw us.”

Her story was not found to be convincing by Ozo.

Kiddwaya who was evicted on Sunday buttressed Nengi’s claim about what happened inside the bathroom.

“It was just a coincidence meeting Nengi there, and she asked me to help her zip her cloth; that was it,” he said during one of his media tours.