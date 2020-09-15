Arsenal Finally Seal Striker Aubameyang ‘s contract Extension

Gabonese striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed the much-awaited new Arsenal contract that will keep him at the Emirates until 2023.
The 31-year-old has signed terms until 2023 worth an initial £250,000-a-week but bonuses included in the contract can take it beyond the £350,000-a-week paid to highest earner Mesut Ozil.
“I signed da ting! It’s finally done, I am really really happy to be staying here,” Aubameyang said.
“This is my home. It’s a great day. I want to become an Arsenal legend and leave a legacy. It’s the time to work a lot but for sure I will give my best, as always.”
Arsenal streamed a live video of Aubameyang on the Emirates pitch to confirm the news.
