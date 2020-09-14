Why I Met With Governor Fayemi Of Ekiti State – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why he met with Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Fani-Kayode said he met with the APC governor as part of his tour of Southern States.

He also revealed that they discussed issues concerning the Southwest zone and how the nation can move forward.

He shared: “As part of my tour of the Southern states, I have spent the last 4 days in Ado Ekiti with my friend and brother Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

“We have been discussing crucial national issues and matters concerning the South-Western zone, and we have also been building bridges across party lines, exchanging ideas and charting the way forward for our great nation.

“Kayode Fayemi has been my friend and brother for over 30 years, and he is the quintessential gentleman. Apart from the fact that he is a formidable intellectual, he is also cool, calm, extremely discerning and insightful.

“He is by far one of the best educated, most experienced and most enlightened leaders in the country and even though we belong to different political parties, I have immense respect and affection for him.”