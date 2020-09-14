WAEC Reveals When WASSCE Result Will Be Released

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, has said that the result of the just concluded West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will be released within 45 days.
The exams which ended last Saturday also took place in Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Ghana.
In Nigeria, 1,459,463 students sat for the exams.
Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, the head of public affairs of WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, said that the examination body will ensure they meet the target within the given time.
“Certainly, we will still work towards achieving this 45 days time lag target,” Ojijeogu said.
He also praised the examination which he described as hitch-free.
