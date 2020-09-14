US Places Visa Ban On Nigerian Politicians For Election Rigging

The United States has imposed visa ban on politicians involved in the rigging of the November 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

This move is in the run-up to the September and October 2020 governorship polls in Edo and Ondo respectively.

The spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections.

“Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections,” the statement read in part.

It added that these individuals whose identities were not revealed, “operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.”

It said the ban was in furtherance of its commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.