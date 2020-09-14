Two FRSC Officals Dead In Attack By Gunmen In Nasarawa

At least two Federal Road Safety Corps officials have been killed by suspected kidnappers who attacked two bus-loads of the officials in Nasarawa State.
Reports revealed that an unknown number of the operatives have gun missing after the attack, in what could be a kidnap.
The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident, noting that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted men.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.