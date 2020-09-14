Trikytee Expresses Believe In Getting To BBNaija Final

Trikytee has said that it would mean a lot to him if he gets to the final of the popular BBNaija reality TV show.

He made this known during his diary session with Biggie.

According to him, if he escapes the coming eviction night, it would mean that there’s a huge chance of him getting to the final.

Trikytee said: “Getting to the finale would mean everything to me. Nothing less.

“For me to get to the ninth week, I might win this season Biggie.”

He added that it was shocking to him when Kiddwaya, whom he considered as one of the housemates to get to the final, got evicted on Sunday.