Rapture Will Take Place In The Next Six Years – Pastor Chris

Founder of Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said that the rapture will happen in the next 6 years.

Pastor Chris made the prediction in a sermon shared on the Facebook page of his church.

He also beckoned on those who are yet to give their heart to Jesus Christ to do so.

If the Rapture doesn’t happen in 3 years, it might be 6 years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years,” says Pastor Chris.

“You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the LAST HOURS. Send us a DM and we will lead you to christ. It’s that simple.”