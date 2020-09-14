Messi Tops As Forbes Drops List Of 2020 Highest Earning Footballers

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has ranked first on Forbes list for highest-earning footballers for the year 2020 with his yearly earnings at $126m.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo ($117m) and Paris St-Germain duo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe second to fourth respectively.

Other stars that made the cult are Premier League stars– Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and David de Gea, Spanish stars Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann, leaving Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as the only Bundesliga player on the top ten list.

While Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar retained their respective positions from 2019, Mbappe rose three places from seventh to fourth.

