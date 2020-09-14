Meet Our Demands Or Varsities Won’t Reopen – ASUU Tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has threatened the Federal Government on the plan to reopen universities that have been shut down due to coronavirus pandemic.

ASUU said that its plan will be unfolded if the FG fails to honor the agreement it had with the union in 2009.

This was disclosed by the ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while speaking at the African Hall of the University of Ilorin.

Ogunyemi said, “I think it is better we wait. When we get to that bridge, we will cross it. I can’t open our strategy here; whatever you do is about strategy; let the government refuse to negotiate, we will unfold our strategy then.”

He said that ASUU went on strike in March due to the FG failing to honor the agreement it had with the union.

“There is a deliberate attempt to kill university education in the country. Some universities use stoves in their laboratories instead of burners and buckets to fetch water to perform experiments; it’s as bad as that,” he said.

He said the MoU signed by ASUU and the FG to ensure better facilities on campus, student welfare, promotion, and others have been ignored.

According to him, they were ignored “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor, which today is creating social vices such as Yahoo-Yahoo, Yahoo-plus, banditry, and other criminal activities in the society.

“Check the social media; you will see them celebrating their children graduating from foreign universities. This is why they are not willing to fund public universities”, the ASUU president said.