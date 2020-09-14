Man Utd, Real Madrid Intensify Reguilon Negotiations

Manchester United’s chances of signing Real Madrid fullback Sergio Reguilon has intensified and Kia Joorabchian is key to the deal, Tribal Football reports.



United are willing to pay €25m for the Spain international and offer a contract superior to what he is earning from Madrid.

However, the sticking point is Real’s insistence that a buy-back clause be included in the deal. A demand United are refusing to consider.

Marca says Joorabchian is trying to rescue the deal this week and talks among all three parties are now intensifying.

But any chance of success will depend on Joorabchian convincing Real to drop the buy-back demand.