I’m Not Interested In Her At All – Kiddwaya Speaks On Nengi

Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has said that he’s not attracted to Nengi whom many fans of the BBNaija show believed was making a move on him.

Kiddwaya made this known in a chat with show host, Ebuka, shortly after he was evicted from the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show on Sunday.

He also opened up on Ozo confronting him to know whether he has anything to do with Nengi whom he has an interest in.

“I’m not attracted to her at all. We have conversations, drink together, dance together that’s what it has always been,” he said.

“But people’s paranoia has made it seem as if she and I had something but that has never been the case.

“Ozo had met me a couple of times asking ‘what’s going on between you and Nengi?’ And I say Bro, me and her don’t have any sort of…I don’t know how she feels about me … there’s no physical or any form of attraction to Nengi, she’s just cool.”