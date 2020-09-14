Ikpeazu Denies Telling Resident Doctors To Forfeit Salary Arrears

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has denied asking resident doctors to forfeit their salary.

This was denied in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu.

The governor said that his administration is focused on clearing due arrears, paying workers and also helping ailing parastatals.

“We wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), at no time did Governor Okezie Ikpeazu or Abia State Government ask resident doctors or any other worker of the state to forfeit any salary arrears.

“The administration is determined to continue to support ailing state parastatals to pay workers regularly and clear due arrears as we have been regularly paying state workers in our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) without owing any month in arrears.” the statement added.