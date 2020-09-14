If I Perish, I Perish – Mailafia Says As He Honours DSS Invitation

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, has honoured the third invitation by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Mailafia was invited again over a comment he made on a radio station about the insecurity in Nigeria.

He had alleged that a northern governor is the commander of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Mailafia who appeared at the DSS office where his supporters were brandishing placards described himself as the “the voice of the holy martyrs.”

“I do not know why I have been invited yet again,” he said. “This has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen of this country, who loves the people of this country.

“I am the voice of thousands of voiceless people; Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, Christian youths have taken me as their voice; thousands of people have been killed in this country, in Borno, in Yobe, in Adamawa, in Katsina, in Daura, in Birnin-Gwari, in Zamfara, in Niger, in Southern Kaduna, in Benue, in Plateau, all over the country.

“Even the other day, a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa. I am the voice of the holy martyrs, and if I perish, I perish.”