FG Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries To FRSC

At least four new permanent secretaries have been appointed to serve at the federal civil service, the Federal Government announced on Monday.

Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, disclosed this in a statement simply titled “Press release.”

It read, “The President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Abuja.

“The appointed federal permanent secretaries and their states of origin are as follows: Sule James (Kaduna); Abubakar Ismaila (Kebbi); Roberts Patricia (Rivers); and Shehu Shinkafi (Zamfara).

“The swearing-in and deployment will be announced in due course.”

A total of 23 directors took part in the first round of the appointment process.

The final examination was an interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.