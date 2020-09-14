Ex-President Of Ijaw Congress, Kimse Okoko, Is Dead

A former President of the Ijaw National Congress and Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Port Harcourt, Kimse Okoko, is dead.

Confirming his death, his son Ebitimi said, “He died about 5 pm on Sunday,” at a hospital in Port Harcourt. “He has been sick. He was 80.”

Okoko was the president of the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta. He hailed from Obunagha community in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Okoko’s demise occurred six months after the passing of his billionaire-businessman son and former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Keniebi, who was 42.