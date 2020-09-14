Edo Polls: You Failed Your School Cert, A-Level, Ize-Iyamu Blasts Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has alleged that Godwin Obaseki of the PDP failed his school cert and A-level.



The two strongest candidates for the Edo State Elections billed for September 19 went head-to-head on Sunday at the governorship debate held in the state.

Obaseki, during the debate, denied claims that he was disqualified from the APC’s primary elections based on inconsistencies in his certificate, adding that he was cleared by his university.

“I finished my O Level and my Advanced Level and it was As, so I gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 1976.

“I don’t know what has happened but for the University of Ibadan, the standard is still very high and they have come out to say that I graduated from that university. How else do you want to make that clear?

Reacting to the Obaseki certificate issue, Ize-Iyamu said no one doubts that Obaseki went to the university but stated that the issue is that the governor failed by his own records.

“You failed school cert, you had three credits, no English, no Maths, even to enter A’ Level would have been difficult.

“And if you got A-Level, why is it that you’ve not been able to present the A-Level, where is the result? That is a moral question. A lot of people are looking up to you as a governor and as a leader.

“The question is that you failed your A-Level and that is why you were disqualified and your disqualification arose from information from the PDP, your party now, provided. Because the PDP, when I was contesting against you (in 2016) said you have no results. Why have you not answered the question? Where are your results?”

– Channels TV