Edo Election: I Want Free, Fair Poll From INEC – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed believe that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will conduct a free and fair poll in the coming election in his state.

Obaseki who is contesting for a second term made this known when he played host to a Senate Committee on INEC at the government house in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The governor revealed that his administration has provided all that is needed for all agencies to ensure that the election runs smoothly.

“We want to believe that INEC, the umpire, will conduct a free, fair and credible election.

“However, the perception with the public and our people is that the election will be manipulated.

“This has been the rhetoric of the opposition.

“And that it doesn’t matter what happens in the polling units, because of what they term federal might, and that federal might may be deployed to the state.

“Fortunately, also that perception has been reinforced by the calibre of people who are leading the campaign on the side,” he said.

Obaseki made references to Kano, Imo and Kogi and the alleged roles their governors were playing in Edo.

“The governor of Imo came into the city with a full convoy of military men two days ago.

“So, with those kinds of people around it doesn’t help the confidence.

“There is a massive fear that Edo election will be manipulated,” he said.