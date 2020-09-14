Buhari Mourns Popular Thespian, Prof. Ayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Prof. Ayo Akinwale, a senior lecturer in the Dept. of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the president joined the university community, numerous fans, students and former students in mourning the Ibadan-born academician.

Buhari noted that the deceased made outstanding contributions to the development of the Performing Arts in Nigeria in a career spanning over four decades on stage, screen, lecture rooms and the airwaves.

According to him, the scholarly works of the accomplished thespian, playwright and versatile producer, preserved on films and published books, will continue to inspire and delight audiences in years to come.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and comfort for all who mourned him. (NAN)