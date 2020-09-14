BBNaija: Nengi Wins HOH To Get Auto Spot In Final With Neo, Vee

Nengi has automatically qualified for the finals of the BBNaija Season 5 reality TV show after winning the week 9 head of house challenge.

Nengi competed alongside other housemates except the immediate past HoH, TrickyTee.

As a result, Nengi is not immune for this week’s and will have unrestricted access to the Head of House lounge alone.

Also, love birds, Neo and Vee also made it to the grand finale after getting an automatic qualification.

This means that Laycon, TrickyTee, Dorathy and Ozo are now up for eviction. There are only two spots left to make the final top 5.