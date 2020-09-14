BBNaija: Money Was Never Really My Motivation – Kiddwaya

Evicted BBNaija reality TV star, Kiddwaya has said that his participation in the show was never motivated money.

Kiddwaya was evicted on Sunday night after he had been thought to be one of those likely to make it to the final.

Speaking to show host, Ebuka, Kiddwaya said that his aim of participating in the show is to connect with people.

“Money was never really my motivation, I wanted to try something new and connect with people.”

”Networking is what I do, so I like to meet new people and connect, do something different,” he said.

His love interest, Erica, was disqualified days ago for breaching house rules.