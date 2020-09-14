Bale Gives Man Utd Green light As He Welcomes PL Return

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has made it clear he wants to return to the Premier League this summer, giving Manchester United the green light.

The Red Devils are looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho and are ready to give up on signing the Borussia Dortmund forward after being quoted £100million-plus for the England international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on strengthening his attack and Bale is one the club are considering.

Bale recently addressed his future and admitted he would be open to returning to the Premier League if a club was to make an offer for him.

He said: “If those options arise, it is something I’d look at for sure. We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well.

“Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

Bale was the subject of a £89m bid from an unnamed Premier League team last summer but the offer was rejected. [TB]