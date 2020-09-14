Avoid People Who Prematurely Announce Your Greatness- Iretiola Doyle

Nollywood A-list actress, Iretiole Doule, has advised her fans to stay away from people who prematurely announce their greatness.

Doyle took to her official Twitter account @Iretioladoyle to warn her lovers of the dangers involved in hanging around those kinds of people.

She added that there is no crime in starting from the bottom as there are many things one can learn from starting from the bottom to the top.

She tweeted, “Shy away from people who prematurely announce your “greatness”… There’s much to be gained from learning the ropes, starting from the bottom up and being baked to the right degree. Otherwise, you leave before you even/ever arrive.”