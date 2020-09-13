Why I’m Staying Away From The Media – BBNaija’s Erica

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has given reason for staying away from social media and interviews.

Erica was disqualified last week Sunday after she was found guilty of flouting the house rules.

Since her exit, the actress had only been seen in a single interview with African Magic which is unlike other BBNaija housemates.

However, during a live Instagram session on Saturday, Erica explained that she was staying away from the media at the moment because she needed time out for herself.

Erica said: “I’m taking some time out at the moment to stay away and focus on myself.

“Look out for me, when I’m ready, I’ll come out with a bang but right now I’m taking some time out.

“I’m not ready for plenty ‘Shalaye’ at the moment.

“I’ll be back with a bang. I love and appreciate you all my supporters.”