Thiago Alcantara Agreed Terms With Liverpool, Man Utd – Bayern Munich

The future of Thiago Alcantara remains uncertain after Bayern Munich revealed that he has agreed personal terms with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness, made this known while speaking with Sport 1.

Hoeness added that the Spaniard who enters the last months of his current contract turned down a new deal from the European and German champions.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Hoeness feels he is determined to play in England.

“We offered him a great contract but in the last minute, he changed his mind.

“He probably has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool or Man Utd, or with both,” he said.