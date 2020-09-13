One Dead, Others Injured As Building Crumbles In Delta

A yet-to-be-identified person has died on Saturday after a building collapsed in Asaba, Delta State after a thunderstorm.

Four other people where left injured as a result of the collapse of the building which was undergoing construction behind the Police Officer Mess, in Okwe, Oshimili South area of the state.

The Delta State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Daneid Okpor, at the scene of the incident, said the building collapsed as a result of structural defect.

He said, “We observed that there was a thunderstorm and that made the building to quickly collapse. The thunderstorm could be a part of it but the structural work is very poor.

“About five people were trapped, we have been able to rescue all of them, they are now receiving treatment at the hospital. Only one confirmed dead.”

The Council Chairman, Mr Uche Osedebe, aaded,”My observation here is that there is a structural defect and that led to the collapse of this building. People should always seek for professional and get building approval.

“Now, we have lost a live and those who are at the hospital, we don’t know whether they are going to survive.”