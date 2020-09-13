Nigerian Police Reacts To Viral Video Of Officer Smoking Shisha

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria Police “uniform” smoking shisha.
The investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.
However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition.
Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations are enjoined to provide same via the following; pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, or DM on our social media platforms.
