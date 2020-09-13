Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has told Daddy Freeze to apologise to his parents.
Leke’s demand came after the On-Air-Personality tendered a public apology to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, in relation to comments he made against him two years ago.
Replying to Freeze’s comment on Instagram, Leke said, “I am still waiting for my apologies o (sic). I am still waiting for Pastor Adeboye and Pastor Folu Adeboye or you want me to go and find the videos?”
Freeze has been infamous for taking digs at various pastors and propagating controversial Christian messages.
Had had also discredited some of Adeboye’s sermons in the past including a recent one on marriage, of which Leke demands apology for.
Leke has also threatened to also post old videos showing the broadcaster attacking his parents.
