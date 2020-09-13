Fuel Price Hike: Why We Rescheduled Meeting With Labour – FG

The Federal Government yesterday said that it had to reschedule the meeting planned to hold yesterday with the organized labour because the leadership of the two labour centers had engagement outside Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, announced that the meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Minister through the Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry, Charles Akpan, read, “The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 15th Sept at 10am. Venue is Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa. This is to accommodate all participants.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Friday, after meeting with Ngige, gave the approval for the relevant government agencies in charge of finance to meet with the labour to present the book on the nation’s economy.

Trade Union Congress, TUC, had condemned the recent increase in the petroleum pump price occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the electricity tarrif hike and had called for a reversal with immediate effect.

It was reliably gathered that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, was making consultations with its relevant organs over the increases.

Vanguard