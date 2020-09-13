Fuel Hike: Police Warn NANS Ogun To Shun Planned Protest

The Police have warned the National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun chapter, against its planned protest of the petrol and electricity price hike.



The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made it clear in a statement on Saturday that the protest billed for Monday, September 14, 2020, is not allowed.

Oyeyemi said the force was notified by “a group of individuals who claim to be NANS executives South- West Zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale, in a letter addressed to the Command, has given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, threatening to unleash mayhem in Ogun state after the expiration of the ultimatum on Sunday 13th September 2020.”

“The decision by any group of students to embark on protest over a recent increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs is unwarranted and therefore unacceptable to the Ogun State Police Command.

“No group will be allowed to hold the entire good people of Ogun state in perpetual fear of violence and harm to their persons and properties. Olawale and his group are hereby advised in their own interest to drop their plan to block any highway in the state, thereby causing confusion, disturbances, and public apprehension. ”

The PRO noted that officers will be on standby to arrest any individual or group that tries to put fear in the heart of the residents.

“The law is not on their side on this Officers and men of the command have consequently be put on red alert in view of this unwarranted threat. Members of the public are advised to call the bluff of the group and go about their lawful businesses without fear of harm or molestation by any person, including Olawale and his cohorts.

“Motorists and all road users alike have however been reminded of their rights to freedom of movement and self-defence of their persons and properties against molestation and violence by any persons acting under any guise, including miscreants and hoodlums”.

He further added that the police in conjunction with other security agencies have resolved, and have the capacity, to deal with such elements in the most decisive manner just as he admonished and guardians to call their wards to order.